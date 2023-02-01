Songbird Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $110.85 Million (SGB)

Songbird (SGB) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. During the last seven days, Songbird has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar. Songbird has a total market cap of $110.85 million and $889,801.52 worth of Songbird was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Songbird token can now be bought for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002793 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000323 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 96.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.87 or 0.00399488 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000118 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,448.89 or 0.28041128 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $135.16 or 0.00587704 BTC.
About Songbird
Songbird was first traded on September 16th, 2021. Songbird’s total supply is 16,089,041,096 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,988,725,826 tokens. Songbird’s official message board is flare.xyz/blog. The official website for Songbird is flare.xyz. Songbird’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Songbird is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Songbird
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Songbird directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Songbird should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Songbird using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Songbird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Songbird and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.