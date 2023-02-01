SOS (NYSE:SOS) Trading Down 6.9%

SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS – Get Rating) shares fell 6.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.33 and last traded at $6.33. 92,690 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 319,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.80.

SOS Trading Up 8.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.64 and a 200-day moving average of $5.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SOS

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SOS in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SOS in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SOS by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 171,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 37,624 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SOS by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 414,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 91,536 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SOS by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,791,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after buying an additional 167,272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

About SOS

SOS Ltd. is a holding company, which provides marketing data, technology and solutions to the emergency rescue services in China. It focuses on the research and development of big data, cloud computing, Internet of Things, block chain and artificial intelligence. The firm created a SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service (SaaS) platform with three major product categories, including basic cloud (medical rescue card, car rescue card, financial rescue card, mutual assistance rescue card), cooperative cloud (information rescue center, intelligent big data, intelligent software and hardware), and information cloud.

Further Reading

