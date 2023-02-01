SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Receives $94.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.60.

SSB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on SouthState from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on SouthState from $103.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered SouthState from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director G Ruffner Page, Jr. acquired 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.94 per share, for a total transaction of $497,322.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,652,328.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other SouthState news, Director Robert R. Horger sold 3,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $294,487.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,209,376.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director G Ruffner Page, Jr. purchased 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.94 per share, with a total value of $497,322.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 58,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,652,328.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SouthState Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SouthState during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SouthState during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in SouthState during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in SouthState by 244.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 430 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in SouthState by 233.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SSB opened at $79.60 on Wednesday. SouthState has a twelve month low of $72.25 and a twelve month high of $91.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.16). SouthState had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $459.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. SouthState’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that SouthState will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

SouthState Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.35%.

SouthState Company Profile

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits, lending and credit card servicing, ATM processing, mortgage banking services, correspondent banking services and wealth management, and trust services.

Further Reading

