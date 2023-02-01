SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Shares Acquired by Phillips Financial Management LLC

Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 46.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 116.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 65.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA JNK traded down $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.08. 1,917,356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,542,112. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.94. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.28 and a fifty-two week high of $106.03.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

