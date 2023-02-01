SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stock Position Increased by Curi Wealth Management LLC

Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 5,233.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,380 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Norwood Financial Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,363.6% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 600.0% during the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of GLD stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $179.45. 1,338,663 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,719,736. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $150.57 and a 12 month high of $193.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $170.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.34.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

