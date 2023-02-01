SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) Shares Bought by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. owned 0.08% of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF worth $3,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHM. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,281,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,089,000 after acquiring an additional 169,318 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 356,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,856,000 after buying an additional 145,279 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 162,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,491,000 after buying an additional 77,736 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 238.9% in the 3rd quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 97,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after buying an additional 69,067 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,894,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SHM opened at $47.67 on Wednesday. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $45.97 and a 12-month high of $48.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.92.

About SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.