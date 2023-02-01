SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) is ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 779,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,875 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 11.0% of ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $39,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,534 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.33. The company had a trading volume of 247,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,042,858. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.20 and its 200-day moving average is $53.81. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.91 and a fifty-two week high of $68.12.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.