SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Position Raised by Planning Directions Inc.

Planning Directions Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up about 5.0% of Planning Directions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $6,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 20.8% during the third quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,921,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SDY traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $129.01. 153,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,349. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.66 and its 200-day moving average is $124.33. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $110.55 and a twelve month high of $133.22.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

