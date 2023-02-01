SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) Stock Position Raised by Phillips Financial Management LLC

Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC owned 0.11% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $3,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 203,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,058,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 43,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 13,510 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 53,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA GNR traded down $0.60 on Wednesday, hitting $60.75. The stock had a trading volume of 500,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,170. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a one year low of $47.17 and a one year high of $65.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.64.

