SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $75.32

SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $75.32 and last traded at $74.93, with a volume of 31410 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of SPX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.

SPX Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.35.

Insider Transactions at SPX Technologies

SPX Technologies ( NYSE:SPXC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $370.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Natausha Heleena White sold 10,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $711,567.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,340,561.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPX Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPXC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in SPX Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in SPX Technologies by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPX Technologies by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in SPX Technologies by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

About SPX Technologies

(Get Rating)

SPX Technologies, Inc is a supplier of engineered products and technologies in the HVAC and detection and measurement markets. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

