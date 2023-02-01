SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $75.32

SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXCGet Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $75.32 and last traded at $74.93, with a volume of 31410 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of SPX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.

SPX Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.35.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXCGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $370.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at SPX Technologies

In related news, VP Natausha Heleena White sold 10,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $711,567.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,340,561.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPX Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPXC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in SPX Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in SPX Technologies by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPX Technologies by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in SPX Technologies by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

About SPX Technologies

(Get Rating)

SPX Technologies, Inc is a supplier of engineered products and technologies in the HVAC and detection and measurement markets. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

