St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

St. Joe Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of St. Joe stock traded up $1.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.10. 190,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,888. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09 and a beta of 1.21. St. Joe has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $62.21.

Institutional Trading of St. Joe

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 7,471 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in St. Joe by 2.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 4.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 341,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,245,000 after purchasing an additional 15,416 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of St. Joe by 7.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of St. Joe during the 1st quarter worth about $269,000. 86.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

St. Joe Company Profile

The St. Joe Co engages in real estate development and management. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes across a wide range of price points and sells homesites to builders and retail consumers.

