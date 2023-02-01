Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Downgraded to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SCBFF has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 800 ($9.88) to GBX 750 ($9.26) in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 770 ($9.51) to GBX 800 ($9.88) in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 510 ($6.30) to GBX 540 ($6.67) in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Investec lowered shares of Standard Chartered from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th.

Standard Chartered Stock Performance

Shares of SCBFF remained flat at $8.73 during trading hours on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.07. Standard Chartered has a 52-week low of $5.81 and a 52-week high of $8.86.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

