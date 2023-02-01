Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Holdings Lowered by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,848 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 12,130 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Starbucks from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.70.

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,953. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,280 shares of company stock worth $2,663,595. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX opened at $109.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.26 billion, a PE ratio of 38.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.89. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $109.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.99.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 75.18%.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

