Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Shares Sold by Atom Investors LP

Atom Investors LP cut its position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 57.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 58,101 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,430,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $638,822,000 after acquiring an additional 269,490 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,761,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,330,000 after buying an additional 231,043 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 4.7% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,866,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,221,000 after buying an additional 129,476 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 3.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,708,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,284,000 after buying an additional 51,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 3.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,441,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,109,000 after buying an additional 48,473 shares during the last quarter. 43.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Starwood Property Trust

In related news, COO Andrew Jay Sossen sold 18,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $383,252.05. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 275,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,820,575.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Starwood Property Trust Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on STWD shares. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.58.

STWD stock opened at $20.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.50. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.69 and a 12-month high of $25.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.05.

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.19%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.56%.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

Featured Articles

