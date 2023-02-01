STASIS EURO Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $994,906.02 (EURS)

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 1st. STASIS EURO has a total market capitalization of $135.71 million and approximately $994,906.02 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, STASIS EURO has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One STASIS EURO token can now be purchased for approximately $1.09 or 0.00004633 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

STASIS EURO Profile

STASIS EURO was first traded on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 tokens. The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet.

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law.Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STASIS EURO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STASIS EURO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

