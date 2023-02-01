State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $190 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,749,885 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 45,513 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Cisco Systems worth $189,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 573,370 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,935,000 after purchasing an additional 6,865 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 67,448 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 12,836 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 156.6% during the 3rd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,982 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 10,975 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 22,589 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 122,715 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,908,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 14,830 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $708,874.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 277,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,276,497.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 14,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $708,874.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 277,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,276,497.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $31,900.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 276,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,851,577.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 243,098 shares of company stock worth $11,939,277. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.89. 6,191,149 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,883,674. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.60 and a 12-month high of $57.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $196.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.61.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 22.00%. The company had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.95.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

See Also

