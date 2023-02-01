State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 14,693 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,701,815 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 14,693 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 0.8% of State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $327,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,842,783 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $14,835,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,632 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in NVIDIA by 7.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,929,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,629,991,000 after buying an additional 3,813,087 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in NVIDIA by 4.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,243,948 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,765,602,000 after buying an additional 764,184 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 3.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,612,261 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,215,073,000 after buying an additional 467,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 2.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,269,735 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,347,921,000 after buying an additional 243,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA traded up $5.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $200.61. The company had a trading volume of 25,758,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,247,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market cap of $499.52 billion, a PE ratio of 83.14, a P/E/G ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.77. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $289.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $166.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.30.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVDA. Tigress Financial cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.23.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $9,905,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,250,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,484,362.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,148,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 536,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,392,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $9,905,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,250,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,484,362.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 262,060 shares of company stock valued at $43,817,257 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Further Reading

