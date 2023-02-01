State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 5,496 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 971,929 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,496 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 0.7% of State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Mastercard worth $276,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,909,008 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,489,253,000 after buying an additional 3,102,135 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 1.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,874,093 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,238,920,000 after acquiring an additional 121,731 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Mastercard by 2.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,870,234 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,167,420,000 after acquiring an additional 137,324 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Mastercard by 3.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,409,476 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,022,062,000 after acquiring an additional 188,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 0.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,997,669 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,892,145,000 after acquiring an additional 39,757 shares in the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA stock traded down $2.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $368.16. The stock had a trading volume of 915,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,160,094. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $358.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $337.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $353.97 billion, a PE ratio of 36.26, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $399.92.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total value of $56,688,026.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,566,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,809,852,774.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total transaction of $56,688,026.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,566,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,809,852,774.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total transaction of $6,418,884.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,379,827.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 397,807 shares of company stock worth $129,411,475 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $437.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.41.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.