Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $124.96

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $124.96 and last traded at $124.47, with a volume of 1081346 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $120.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on STLD. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $114.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.67.

Steel Dynamics Stock Up 4.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.96. The company has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.46.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.77. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 56.22%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.54%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $272,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,034,888.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steel Dynamics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STLD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

