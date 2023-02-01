Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $43.10

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$43.10 and traded as high as C$47.61. Stella-Jones shares last traded at C$47.05, with a volume of 127,328 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$48.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$51.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Stella-Jones from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Stella-Jones from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$42.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Stella-Jones presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$55.60.

Get Stella-Jones alerts:

Stella-Jones Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.95. The firm has a market cap of C$2.87 billion and a PE ratio of 13.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$48.26 and its 200 day moving average is C$43.21.

Stella-Jones Dividend Announcement

Stella-Jones ( TSE:SJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.95 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$842.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$729.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stella-Jones Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Stella-Jones’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.37%.

About Stella-Jones

(Get Rating)

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge and crossing timbers, foundation and marine piling, construction timbers, crane mats, fence posts, and highway guardrail posts; and coal tar-based products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stella-Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stella-Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.