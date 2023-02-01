Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03, Yahoo Finance reports. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 1.21% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $27.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS.

Sterling Bancorp Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:SBT traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.03. The company had a trading volume of 211 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,386. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.13 and a beta of 0.72. Sterling Bancorp has a 1 year low of $5.61 and a 1 year high of $7.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sterling Bancorp

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 4,887 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 1.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,570,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,500,000 after purchasing an additional 27,615 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 964,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,817,000 after buying an additional 20,413 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 16,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 933,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,629,000 after buying an additional 93,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Sterling Bancorp

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp to $6.75 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

