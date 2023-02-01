Stewart Information Services (STC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 8th.

STC traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $47.33. 1,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,506. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.07. Stewart Information Services has a fifty-two week low of $35.96 and a fifty-two week high of $76.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 21.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Stewart Information Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,982,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $173,778,000 after buying an additional 34,355 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,055,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,683,000 after buying an additional 21,654 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 1.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,316,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,826,000 after purchasing an additional 15,150 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,022,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,631,000 after purchasing an additional 8,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 0.4% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 613,249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,169,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

About Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment consists of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

