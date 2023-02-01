Stifel Firstegy Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV)

Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) – Analysts at Stifel Firstegy cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for Advantage Energy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Firstegy analyst M. Dunn now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.48 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.49. Stifel Firstegy currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Advantage Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.96 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Advantage Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on AAV. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$13.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$16.50 to C$14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James lowered Advantage Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$14.25 price target on shares of Advantage Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$13.55.

Advantage Energy Stock Up 2.7 %

About Advantage Energy

Shares of TSE:AAV opened at C$8.30 on Monday. Advantage Energy has a 52 week low of C$5.98 and a 52 week high of C$12.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.56, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of C$1.43 billion and a PE ratio of 2.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.42.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.

