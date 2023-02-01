STMicroelectronics Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $4.21 Per Share (NYSE:STM)

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) – William Blair issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for STMicroelectronics in a report issued on Thursday, January 26th. William Blair analyst J. Dorsheimer expects that the semiconductor producer will post earnings per share of $4.21 for the year. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for STMicroelectronics’ current full-year earnings is $3.79 per share.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.19. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 24.56%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen boosted their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on STMicroelectronics from €48.00 ($52.17) to €45.00 ($48.91) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Societe Generale set a €71.00 ($77.17) price objective on STMicroelectronics in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.44.

NYSE:STM opened at $47.22 on Monday. STMicroelectronics has a 52 week low of $28.35 and a 52 week high of $47.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $42.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 97,462 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $3,467,000 after acquiring an additional 4,594 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,051 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Paradiem LLC boosted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 33,124 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. 6.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

