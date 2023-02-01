StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Power REIT (NYSE:PW)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Power REIT Price Performance
Shares of PW opened at $4.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.95. Power REIT has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $68.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.
About Power REIT
