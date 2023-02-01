StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CALA. SVB Leerink downgraded Calithera Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

NASDAQ CALA opened at $0.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.31. Calithera Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $14.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.64.

Calithera Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CALA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.99) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Calithera Biosciences will post -8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Deepika Pakianathan sold 121,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.39, for a total value of $47,319.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 23.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 26,800 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 13.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 13,855 shares in the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 18.0% in the third quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 62,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 9,605 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the first quarter worth $404,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 72,865 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.73% of the company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs that target novel and critical metabolic pathways in tumor and cancer-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor.

