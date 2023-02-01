StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial downgraded shares of SeaSpine from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $6.75 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.95.

Shares of SPNE stock opened at $9.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $354.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.31. SeaSpine has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $14.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.28 and a 200-day moving average of $7.05.

SeaSpine ( NASDAQ:SPNE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.12). SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 22.16% and a negative net margin of 28.22%. The company had revenue of $67.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.92 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that SeaSpine will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SeaSpine news, Director Shweta Maniar sold 3,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $30,288.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,944. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPNE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in SeaSpine by 188.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,913 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,165 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in SeaSpine during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in SeaSpine during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SeaSpine during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SeaSpine during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

As of January 4, 2023, SeaSpine Holdings Corporation was acquired by Orthofix Medical Inc SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally.

