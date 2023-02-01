StockNews.com Upgrades UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) to “Buy”

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.
A number of other analysts have also commented on UBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 20.70 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of UBS Group from CHF 18.50 to CHF 20 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on UBS Group from CHF 19 to CHF 20 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 22 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UBS Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.59.
UBS Group Stock Performance
Shares of UBS Group stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.46. 3,042,549 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,244,833. UBS Group has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $21.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.11.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
UBS Group Company Profile
UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Personal and Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Group Functions. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on UBS Group (UBS)
- Verizon, Charter Trend Higher In Past Month: Are They Buys Now?
- Dividend King Sysco: Buying On The Dip
- Is the 1,600% Rise in Genius Group Stock Justified?
- After Further Review, Investors Liked Exxon Mobil’s Earnings
- Will Caterpillar Dig Its Way To Another Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.