Stratis Market Cap Hits $79.74 Million (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.55 or 0.00002369 BTC on exchanges. Stratis has a market cap of $79.74 million and $8.18 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Stratis has traded up 11.2% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,582.59 or 0.06849508 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001653 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00082872 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00028196 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00059893 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000339 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00009753 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001030 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00025020 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000275 BTC.
Stratis Profile
STRAX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 145,671,993 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com.
Buying and Selling Stratis
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.
