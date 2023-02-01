Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target Raised to $250.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 1.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SYK. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $257.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Stryker from $240.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Stryker from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Stryker from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.22.

NYSE:SYK opened at $253.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $246.81 and a 200-day moving average of $225.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.05 billion, a PE ratio of 39.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker has a 52 week low of $188.84 and a 52 week high of $279.28.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Stryker will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total value of $63,708.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,281.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total transaction of $16,114,165.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,358,953.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total value of $63,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,281.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,139 shares of company stock valued at $19,150,115 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the third quarter valued at $41,000. 77.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics & Spine and MedSurg & Neurotechnology. The Orthopaedics & Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee, and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

