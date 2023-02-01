Substratum (SUB) Price Tops $0.0010 on Major Exchanges

Substratum (SUB) traded 14% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 31st. Substratum has a market cap of $374,705.78 and $7.89 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Substratum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Substratum has traded 33% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00009975 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00047366 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00030094 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000221 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00019145 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004320 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.84 or 0.00215759 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000112 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002823 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00098013 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $3.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

