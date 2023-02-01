Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Stock Holdings Lessened by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,649 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $4,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Sun Communities by 850.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at $616,000. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in Sun Communities by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 15,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sun Communities by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Sun Communities by 197.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 4,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

SUI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $175.00 to $169.00 in a report on Friday, November 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sun Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.86.

Shares of NYSE:SUI opened at $156.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a PE ratio of 76.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.64. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.63 and a 1 year high of $195.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $144.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 171.71%.

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Manufactured Home Communities, Recreational Vehicle, and Marina. The Manufactured Home Communities segment owns, operates, and develops manufactured housing communities and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and developing ground up communities to provide housing solutions.

