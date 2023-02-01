SunCoke Energy (SXC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 2nd. Analysts expect SunCoke Energy to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.33. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The firm had revenue of $516.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect SunCoke Energy to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SunCoke Energy Stock Performance

SXC opened at $9.11 on Wednesday. SunCoke Energy has a 52-week low of $5.72 and a 52-week high of $9.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $759.77 million, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SunCoke Energy

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,930,494 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $124,121,000 after purchasing an additional 155,802 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,680,634 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,816,000 after purchasing an additional 147,737 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,006,810 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,900,000 after purchasing an additional 295,698 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,831,209 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,046,000 after purchasing an additional 189,344 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,769,376 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,675,000 after purchasing an additional 976,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

SXC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SunCoke Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st.

About SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy, Inc is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of the Jewell facility located in Vansant, Virginia, the Indiana Harbor facility located in East Chicago, Indiana, the Haverhill facility located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio, the Granite City facility located in Granite City, Illinois and the Middletown facility located in Middletown, Ohio.

