Sunrun (RUN) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Sunrun (NASDAQ: RUN):

1/31/2023 – Sunrun was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.

1/30/2023 – Sunrun had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $40.00 to $37.00.

1/25/2023 – Sunrun was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $44.00.

1/12/2023 – Sunrun was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating.

1/10/2023 – Sunrun had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $65.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/6/2023 – Sunrun was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

12/19/2022 – Sunrun was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.

Sunrun Price Performance

NASDAQ:RUN traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.35. The stock had a trading volume of 6,960,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,762,960. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 94.31 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.64. Sunrun Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.80 and a 52 week high of $39.13.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.97. Sunrun had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $631.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Sunrun

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunrun

In related news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $1,962,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,449,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,932,342.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Sunrun news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 100,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $2,492,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,311,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,680,237.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $1,962,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,449,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,932,342.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 276,143 shares of company stock worth $7,387,001 over the last quarter. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 3,750.0% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 92.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunrun during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

