Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.88-$2.14 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.42-$1.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.60 billion. Super Micro Computer also updated its FY23 guidance to $9.00-$11.30 EPS.

Super Micro Computer Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ SMCI traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $72.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,396,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,594,176. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Super Micro Computer has a 12-month low of $34.11 and a 12-month high of $95.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.21.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 32.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SMCI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $137.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

In related news, CEO Charles Liang sold 43,772 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $3,119,192.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,722,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,060,813.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Shiu Leung Chan bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $76,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 43,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $3,119,192.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,722,717 shares in the company, valued at $479,060,813.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,351 shares of company stock valued at $10,989,504 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 31.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 21.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 22.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 6.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as security software.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.