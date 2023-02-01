SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $359.52.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SIVB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $375.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $474.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $302.44 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $239.57 and its 200-day moving average is $309.67. The stock has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.47. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $198.10 and a twelve month high of $658.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $4.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.26 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 22.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 19.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 2,414 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total value of $520,482.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,183.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 2,414 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total transaction of $520,482.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,183.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Beverly Kay Matthews bought 1,000 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $232.06 per share, with a total value of $232,060.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,910.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 243.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 79 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 169.0% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

