SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Stock Position Increased by Winslow Asset Management Inc.

Winslow Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,096 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. SVB Financial Group makes up 3.2% of Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $12,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SIVB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 200.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. JCSD Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock traded up $3.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $305.99. 184,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,005,330. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $239.57 and a 200-day moving average of $309.67. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $198.10 and a 1 year high of $658.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.47.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $4.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.26 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 22.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.22 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 19.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,278,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,278,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Beverly Kay Matthews bought 1,000 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $232.06 per share, with a total value of $232,060.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,910.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $315.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $385.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $375.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $265.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $359.52.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

