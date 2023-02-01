SVB Leerink Weighs in on Health Catalyst, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink lifted their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Health Catalyst in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 26th. SVB Leerink analyst S. Davis now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.31). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Health Catalyst’s current full-year earnings is ($1.66) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Health Catalyst’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.22) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HCAT. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Health Catalyst in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Health Catalyst to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.53.

Health Catalyst Stock Up 3.2 %

HCAT stock opened at $13.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.21. The company has a market cap of $761.04 million, a P/E ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 4.87. Health Catalyst has a fifty-two week low of $6.40 and a fifty-two week high of $31.08.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.08. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 55.42% and a negative return on equity of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $68.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.85 million.

Insider Transactions at Health Catalyst

In other news, CEO Daniel D. Burton acquired 197,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,370.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 900,140 shares in the company, valued at $9,127,419.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 3,598 shares of company stock worth $42,194 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Health Catalyst

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCAT. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 256.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Health Catalyst during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Health Catalyst in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 15,253.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 4,576 shares in the last quarter. 90.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its offerings include data and analytics platform, a commercial-grade data and analytics platform for the healthcare sector; AI and data science, providing integration of AI into existing business intelligence tools, increasing analytics accuracy; population health management identifies improvement across the care continuum as well as actionable guidance for success and automated workflows; financial transformation providing costing and labor productivity insights and revenue capture; quality and safety improvement using clinical quality and patient safety data, analytics, and expert services; and national data ecosystem for thought leadership and mutual knowledge exchange to transform care delivery through next-gen insights.

