Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Hits New 52-Week High at $20.07

Shares of Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as SEK 20.07 and last traded at SEK 20.03, with a volume of 35207 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at SEK 19.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 191 to SEK 198 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 180 to SEK 195 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 162 to SEK 165 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 174 to SEK 171 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Swedbank AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of SEK 182.29.

Swedbank AB (publ) Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is SEK 17.21 and its 200-day moving average price is SEK 14.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The firm has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.93.

About Swedbank AB (publ)

Swedbank AB engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Swedish Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, Baltic Banking, and Group Functions and Others. The Swedish Banking segment caters to customers through digital channels and branches, as well as through cooperating savings banks and franchises.

Further Reading

