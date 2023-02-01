Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 155.84% and a negative net margin of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $206.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($4.88) earnings per share. Symbotic’s quarterly revenue was up 167.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Symbotic updated its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.

Symbotic Price Performance

Shares of SYM stock opened at $15.65 on Wednesday. Symbotic has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $28.48. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.55 and a 200-day moving average of $13.03.

Get Symbotic alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on SYM. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Symbotic from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson set a $20.00 price target on shares of Symbotic in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $18.00 price objective on Symbotic in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Symbotic from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Symbotic from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 5,000 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $56,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,642,158.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 41.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Symbotic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $181,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Symbotic during the third quarter worth $224,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Symbotic in the third quarter valued at $325,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Symbotic in the 2nd quarter valued at $534,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Symbotic during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,523,000. 57.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Symbotic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Symbotic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbotic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.