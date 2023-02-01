Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 6.08% and a negative return on equity of 155.84%. The business had revenue of $206.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($4.88) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 167.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Symbotic updated its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.

Symbotic Stock Performance

NASDAQ SYM traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $15.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,641. Symbotic has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $28.48. The stock has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Symbotic from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Symbotic from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $18.00 target price on shares of Symbotic in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. DA Davidson set a $20.00 price target on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Symbotic from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Symbotic

Institutional Trading of Symbotic

In other Symbotic news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $56,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,642,158.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 41.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Symbotic during the third quarter valued at about $181,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Symbotic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $325,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Symbotic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,523,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 325.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 130,213 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Symbotic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. 57.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Symbotic Company Profile

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

