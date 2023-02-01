Synthetix (SNX) Trading 7.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. One Synthetix coin can now be purchased for about $2.21 or 0.00009592 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Synthetix has a market capitalization of $551.12 million and $24.89 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Synthetix has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002806 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000323 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 89.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.95 or 0.00399664 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000118 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,454.45 or 0.28053498 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.34 or 0.00588240 BTC.
About Synthetix
Synthetix launched on March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 313,040,451 coins and its circulating supply is 249,694,466 coins. Synthetix’s official website is www.synthetix.io. The official message board for Synthetix is research.synthetix.io. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Synthetix Coin Trading
