Syscoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $125.44 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 1st. Syscoin has a total market capitalization of $125.44 million and $2.93 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Syscoin has traded 9.6% higher against the dollar. One Syscoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000707 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,598.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $134.63 or 0.00570517 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.04 or 0.00182405 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00051665 BTC.

About Syscoin

Syscoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 751,488,451 coins. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Syscoin’s official message board is syscoin.org/news. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org.

Buying and Selling Syscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Syscoin is a decentralized and open source project founded in 2014 by the founders of Blockchain Foundry, who remain Syscoin's core developers. The core project has been guided by Syscoin Foundation since 2019.Discord”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

