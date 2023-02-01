Syscoin Trading 5.5% Higher This Week (SYS)

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. Syscoin has a market cap of $119.68 million and $2.10 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Syscoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000688 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Syscoin has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Syscoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,130.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.92 or 0.00570325 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.50 or 0.00183725 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00051118 BTC.

About Syscoin

Syscoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 751,488,451 coins. The official message board for Syscoin is syscoin.org/news. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Syscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Syscoin is a decentralized and open source project founded in 2014 by the founders of Blockchain Foundry, who remain Syscoin's core developers. The core project has been guided by Syscoin Foundation since 2019.Discord”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Syscoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Syscoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.