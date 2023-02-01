Tangible (TNGBL) Trading Down 2.4% Over Last Week

Tangible (TNGBL) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One Tangible token can currently be purchased for about $0.96 or 0.00005784 BTC on popular exchanges. Tangible has a total market capitalization of $31.22 million and $1.09 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tangible has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tangible alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002809 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 89.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $91.40 or 0.00397273 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,415.65 or 0.27885647 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $135.40 or 0.00588517 BTC.

Tangible Token Profile

Tangible launched on May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. The official message board for Tangible is medium.com/tangible. The official website for Tangible is www.tangible.store. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tangible Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tangible is 0.95919376 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tangible.store/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tangible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tangible should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tangible using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tangible Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tangible and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.