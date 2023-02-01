Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.91% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Tapestry to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Tapestry from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Tapestry from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Tapestry from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.19.

NYSE:TPR traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.49. The stock had a trading volume of 167,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,183,983. Tapestry has a one year low of $26.39 and a one year high of $45.63. The company has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.60 and its 200-day moving average is $35.42.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Tapestry had a return on equity of 35.86% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tapestry will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total value of $60,954.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,118.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,011 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,712,000 after buying an additional 12,222 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Tapestry by 2.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,323 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Tapestry by 1.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,357 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 34.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 435,569 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $16,189,000 after acquiring an additional 111,610 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 955.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,098 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists of global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

