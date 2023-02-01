Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,547 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TGT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 566.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,775,981 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $956,973,000 after acquiring an additional 5,759,168 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,423,218 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $624,690,000 after buying an additional 953,518 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in shares of Target by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,749,200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $255,285,000 after buying an additional 725,396 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Target by 171.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,044,226 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $154,954,000 after purchasing an additional 660,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Target in the 3rd quarter worth about $95,286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Target from $217.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $184.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Target from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.07.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $172.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.74. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $254.87. The stock has a market cap of $79.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share. Target’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.18%.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

