Tarku Resources (CVE:TKU) Shares Down 6.3%

Tarku Resources Ltd. (CVE:TKU – Get Rating) traded down 6.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.08. 219,620 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 466,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Tarku Resources Stock Down 12.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.01 million and a P/E ratio of -2.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.05.

About Tarku Resources

Tarku Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral resources in Quebec and Arizona. The company explores for gold, lead, zinc, silver, copper, manganese, nickel, and platinum group element deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Apollo project covering 96 claims with an area of 5,273 hectares; Admiral project comprising 78 claims with an area of 4,334 hectares; and Atlas project consisting of 74 claims with an area of 4,111 hectares located in Quebec.

