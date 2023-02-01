Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Price Target Cut to $4.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHAGet Rating) had its price target dropped by Truist Financial from $15.00 to $4.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 143.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Taysha Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taysha Gene Therapies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.93.

Taysha Gene Therapies Trading Up 6.5 %

NASDAQ TSHA opened at $1.64 on Wednesday. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $8.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.30.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHAGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.25. As a group, analysts anticipate that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taysha Gene Therapies

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 17,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 7,132 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 17.9% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 31,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.12% of the company’s stock.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

(Get Rating)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

See Also

