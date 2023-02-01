Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Price Target Cut to $4.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Truist Financial from $15.00 to $4.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 143.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Taysha Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taysha Gene Therapies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.93.

NASDAQ TSHA opened at $1.64 on Wednesday. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $8.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.30.

Taysha Gene Therapies ( NASDAQ:TSHA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.25. As a group, analysts anticipate that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 17,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 7,132 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 17.9% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 31,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.12% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

