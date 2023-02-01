Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Price Target Lowered to $6.00 at Robert W. Baird

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 265.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taysha Gene Therapies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.29.

Get Taysha Gene Therapies alerts:

Taysha Gene Therapies Stock Up 6.5 %

Taysha Gene Therapies stock opened at $1.64 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The stock has a market cap of $102.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.30. Taysha Gene Therapies has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $8.93.

Institutional Trading of Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies ( NASDAQ:TSHA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.25. As a group, analysts expect that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -3.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSHA. Alphabet Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter worth $1,237,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,646,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 23.2% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,643,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after purchasing an additional 309,491 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 109.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 523,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 273,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the second quarter worth $804,000. Institutional investors own 45.12% of the company’s stock.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

(Get Rating)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.